Johnston-Willis Hospital Neurosciences Program The Leading Brain & Spine Care Providers in Central Virginia

When your brain and nervous system are at risk, trust Johnston-Willis Hospital’s Neuroscience and Gamma Knife Center for its quality of care, experienced surgeons and specialists, the latest technology and a successful track record of helping people recover their health and regain critical skills.
- Johnston-Willis is the first and only one of two hospitals in the United States to receive the Joint Commission Gold Seal Certificate of Distinction for Brain Tumor Care.
- The only hospital in central Virginia to have and use the Gamma Knife Icon – a minimally invasive stereotactic radiosurgery tool used to treat certain brain tumors and other diseases in the brain.
- The first medical center in Virginia to use the ischemaView RAPID neuroimaging platform, which allows a neurovascular physician to quickly and more accurately evaluate patients who have had a major stroke.
- Received the Joint Commission Gold Seal Certificate of Distinction for Stroke Rehabilitation.