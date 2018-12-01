Johnston-Willis Hospital Neurosciences Program The Leading Brain & Spine Care Providers in Central Virginia

Johnston-Willis is the first and only one of two hospitals in the United States to receive the Joint Commission Gold Seal Certificate of Distinction for Brain Tumor Care. (Source: Johnston-Willis Hospital) (Albright, Kate)
December 1, 2018 at 12:09 AM EST - Updated November 29 at 12:09 PM

When your brain and nervous system are at risk, trust Johnston-Willis Hospital’s Neuroscience and Gamma Knife Center for its quality of care, experienced surgeons and specialists, the latest technology and a successful track record of helping people recover their health and regain critical skills.

  • The only hospital in central Virginia to have and use the Gamma Knife Icon – a minimally invasive stereotactic radiosurgery tool used to treat certain brain tumors and other diseases in the brain.
  • The first medical center in Virginia to use the ischemaView RAPID neuroimaging platform, which allows a neurovascular physician to quickly and more accurately evaluate patients who have had a major stroke.
  • Received the Joint Commission Gold Seal Certificate of Distinction for Stroke Rehabilitation.