Girl sells paintings to cover medical expenses of rare chronic illness

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Bryleigh Roop suffers from Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE), a rare chronic illness.
The illness requires Roop to rely solely on liquid formula for survival.
Roop’s medicine is not covered by her insurance, and her parents have exhausted all money they have.
Roop has taken things into her own hands, selling paintings at Pocahontas Elementary School to help pay her medical bills.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to aid the family as well.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.