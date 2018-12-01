Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas is here

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas is here
December 1, 2018 at 11:03 AM EST - Updated December 1 at 11:03 AM

(WWBT) - It’s that time of year again!

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas is here and jam packed with holiday favorites!

Check out the full lineup below:

Saturday, December 1

• 7 a.m./6c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

• 9:05 a.m./8:05c Home Alone 3

• 11:15 a.m./10:15c The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

• 1:15 p.m./12:15c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

• 3:20 p.m./2:20c Christmas with the Kranks

• 5:25 p.m./4:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 7:35 p.m./6:35c The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 9:15 p.m./8:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 11:55 p.m./10:55c Life-Size

Sunday, December 2

• 7 a.m./6c Home Alone 3

• 9 a.m./8c Eight Crazy Nights

• 11 a.m./10c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

• 1:05 p.m./12:05c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

• 2:35 p.m./1:35c Life-Size

• 4:40 p.m./3:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 6:20 p.m./5:20c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 9 p.m./8c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve (Network Television Premiere)

• 11 p.m./10c The Holiday

Monday, December 3

• 7 a.m./6c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

• 8:30 a.m./7:30c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

• 9 a.m./8c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

• 11 a.m./10c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

• 12 p.m./11c The Truth About Christmas

• 2:10 p.m./1:10c The Holiday

• 5:25 p.m./4:25c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

• 7:25 p.m./6:25c The Santa Clause

• 9:30 p.m./8:30c Pop Up Santa Holiday Special (Freeform Premiere)

• 12 a.m./11c The Family Stone

Tuesday, December 4

• 7 a.m./6c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

• 8 a.m./7c Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

• 11:30 a.m./10:30c Love the Coopers

• 2:05 p.m./1:05c The Family Stone

• 4:10 p.m./3:10c This Christmas (Freeform Premiere)

• 6:50 p.m./5:50c The Santa Clause

• 8:55 p.m./7:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 12 p.m./11c Home Alone 3

Wednesday, December 5

• 7 a.m./6c I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

• 9 a.m./8c Mickey’s Christmas Carol

• 11 a.m./10c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

• 12 p.m./11c Home Alone 3

• 2 p.m./1c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

• 4:05 p.m./3:05c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

• 5:10 p.m./4:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 6:50 p.m./5:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 8:55 p.m./7:55c Christmas with the Kranks

• 12 a.m./11c I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Thursday, December 6

• 7 a.m./6c Mickey’s Christmas Carol

• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

• 12 p.m./11c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

• 2:05 p.m./1:05c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

• 3:10 p.m./2:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 4:50 p.m./3:50c Christmas with the Kranks

• 6:55 p.m./5:55c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story

• 8:55 p.m./7:55c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2

• 12 a.m./11c Call Me Claus

Friday, December 7

• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Jingle All the Way 2

• 11 a.m./10c Call Me Claus

• 1:10 p.m./12:10c Unaccompanied Minors

• 3:15 p.m./2:15c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story

• 5:15 p.m./4:15c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2

• 7:20 p.m./6:20c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3

• 9:50 p.m./8:50c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

• 11:55 p.m./10:55c A Belle for Christmas (Freeform Premiere)

Saturday, December 8

• 7 a.m./6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

• 8 a.m./7c A Belle for Christmas

• 10:10 a.m./9:10c Unaccompanied Minors

• 12:15 p.m./11:15c Deck the Halls

• 2:20 p.m./1:20c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

• 4:25 p.m./3:25c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

• 5:30 p.m./4:30c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3

• 8 p.m./7c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (Freeform Premiere)

• 9 p.m./8c The Santa Clause

• 11 p.m./10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 1 a.m./12c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

Sunday, December 9

• 7 a.m./6c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Deck the Halls

• 9:30 a.m./8:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

• 10:35 a.m./9:35c Life-Size

• 12:40 p.m./11:40c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

• 2:45 p.m./1:45c Christmas with the Kranks

• 4:50 p.m./3:50c The Santa Clause

• 6:55 p.m./5:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 9 p.m./8c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 11:35 p.m./10:35c Love the Coopers

Monday, December 10

• 7 a.m./6c This Christmas

• 11 a.m./10c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

• 12 p.m./11c Love the Coopers

• 2:35 p.m./1:35c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

• 4:40 p.m./3:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 6:20 p.m./5:20c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 9 p.m./8c No Sleep ‘Til Christmas (Network Television Premiere)

• 12 p.m./11c Holiday in Handcuffs

Tuesday, December 11

• 7 a.m./6c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Unaccompanied Minors

• 11 a.m./10c Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

• 12:35 p.m./11:35c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

• 2:40 p.m./1:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 4:20 p.m./3:20c Jingle All the Way 2

• 6:25 p.m./5:25c Ice Age: Continental Drift

• 8:30 p.m./7:30c Disney•Pixar’s Finding Nemo

• 12 a.m./11c Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Wednesday, December 12

• 7 a.m./6c Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

• 11:30 a.m./10:30c Jingle All the Way 2

• 1:30 p.m./12:30c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

• 3 p.m./2c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

• 4:30 p.m./3:30c Ice Age: Continental Drift

• 6:30 p.m./5:30c Disney•Pixar’s Finding Nemo

• 9 p.m./8c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

• 12 a.m./11c Call Me Claus

Thursday, December 13

• 7 a.m./6c Call Me Claus

• 11 a.m./10c No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

• 1:05 p.m./12:05c This Christmas

• 3:40 p.m./2:40c Holiday in Handcuffs

• 5:45 p.m./4:45c The Holiday

• 8:55 p.m./7:55c The Santa Clause

• 12 a.m./11c Deck the Halls

Friday, December 14

• 7 a.m./6c The Family Stone

• 11 a.m./10c Angels Sing

• 1:05 p.m./12:05c The Mistle-tones

• 3:10 p.m./2:10c Christmas with the Kranks

• 5:15 p.m./4:15c Deck the Halls

• 7:20 p.m./6:20c The Santa Clause

• 9:25 p.m./8:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 11:30 p.m./10:30c The Family Stone

Saturday, December 15

• 7 a.m./6c Mickey’s Christmas Carol

• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

• 9 a.m./8c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

• 10:30 a.m./9:30c Christmas with the Kranks

• 12:35 p.m./11:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 2:40 p.m./1:40c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story

• 4:40 p.m./3:40c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2

• 6:45 p.m./5:45c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3

• 9:15 p.m./8:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 11:55 p.m./10:55c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Sunday, December 16

• 7 a.m./6c A Belle for Christmas

• 9 a.m./8c Jingle All the Way 2

• 11 a.m./10c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

• 12 p.m./11c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story

• 2 p.m./1c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2

• 4:05 p.m./3:05c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3

• 6:35 p.m./5:35c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 9:15 p.m./8:15c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

•11:20 p.m./10:20c A Miracle on Christmas Lake (Freeform Premiere)

Monday, December 17

• 7 a.m./6c Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

• 9 a.m./8c Angels Sing

• 11 a.m./10c Call Me Claus

• 1 p.m./12c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

• 3:05 p.m./2:05c Deck the Halls

• 5:10 p.m./4:10c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

• 7:15 p.m./6:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 8:55 p.m./7:55c Paddington

• 12 a.m./11c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Tuesday, December 18

• 7 a.m./6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Mickey’s Christmas Carol

• 8 a.m./7c Call Me Claus

• 10 a.m./9c The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 11:35 a.m./10:35c Paddington

• 1:35 p.m./12:35c Christmas with the Kranks

• 3:40 p.m./2:40c The Truth About Christmas

• 5:45 p.m./4:45c The Holiday

• 8:55 p.m./7:55c The Santa Clause

• 12 a.m./11c 12 Dates of Christmas

Wednesday, December 19

• 7 a.m./6c Snow

• 9 a.m./8c Snow 2: Brain Freeze

• 11 a.m./10c The Family Stone

• 1 p.m./12c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

• 2 p.m./1c The Holiday

• 5:05 p.m./4:05c The Santa Clause

• 7:10 p.m./6:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 9:15 p.m./8:15c Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles

• 11:55 p.m./10:55c Life-Size

Thursday, December 20

• 7 a.m./6c Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

• 8:30 a.m./7:30c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

• 10 a.m./9c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

• 11:30 a.m./10:30c Life-Size

• 1:30 p.m./12:30c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

• 3:30 p.m./2:30c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 5:35 p.m./4:35c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

• 6:40 p.m./5:40c Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles

• 9:20 p.m./8:20c Ice Age: Continental Drift

• 11:25 p.m./10:25c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

• 1:30 a.m./12:30c Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Friday, December 21

• 7 a.m./6c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

• 8:30 a.m./7:30c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

• 10 a.m./9c The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special (Freeform Premiere)

• 10:30 a.m./9:30c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

• 11 a.m./10c Mickey’s Christmas Carol

• 11:30 a.m./10:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

• 12:30 p.m./11:30c Love the Coopers

• 3 p.m./2c Ice Age: Continental Drift

• 5:05 p.m./4:05c The Santa Clause

• 7:10 p.m./6:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 9:15 p.m./8:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 11:55 p.m./10:55c No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

Saturday, December 22

• 7 a.m./6c A Miracle on Christmas Lake

• 9:40 a.m./8:40c The Santa Clause

• 11:50 a.m./10:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 1:55 p.m./12:55c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

• 2:25 p.m./1:25c Disney’s Prep & Landing

• 2:55 p.m./1:55c Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

• 3:25 p.m./2:25c The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 5:05 p.m./4:05c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 7:45 p.m./6:45c The Santa Clause

• 9:50 p.m./8:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 11:55 p.m./10:55c Christmas with the Kranks

Sunday, December 23

• 7 a.m./6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

• 9:40 a.m./8:40c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

• 11:45 a.m./10:45c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

• 12:15 p.m./11:15c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

• 1:20 p.m./12:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 3 p.m./2c Christmas with the Kranks

• 5:05 p.m./4:05c The Santa Clause

• 7:10 p.m./6:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 9:15 p.m./8:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 11:55 p.m./10:55c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Monday, December 24

• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

• 11 a.m./10c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

• 12:30 p.m./11:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 2:05 p.m./1:05c Jingle All the Way 2

• 4:10 p.m./3:10c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

• 6:15 p.m./5:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

• 8:55 p.m./7:55c The Santa Clause

• 12 a.m./11c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Tuesday, December 25

• 7 a.m./6c Disney’s Prep & Landing

• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

• 8 a.m./7c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

• 11 a.m./10c The Nightmare Before Christmas

• 12:40 p.m./11:40c Disney’s A Christmas Carol

• 2:40 p.m./1:40c Christmas with the Kranks

• 4:45 p.m./3:45c The Santa Clause

• 6:50 p.m./5:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

• 8:55 p.m./7:55c Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

• 12 a.m./11c Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.