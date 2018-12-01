(WWBT) - It’s that time of year again!
Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas is here and jam packed with holiday favorites!
Check out the full lineup below:
• 7 a.m./6c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
• 9:05 a.m./8:05c Home Alone 3
• 11:15 a.m./10:15c The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
• 1:15 p.m./12:15c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
• 3:20 p.m./2:20c Christmas with the Kranks
• 5:25 p.m./4:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
• 7:35 p.m./6:35c The Nightmare Before Christmas
• 9:15 p.m./8:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
• 11:55 p.m./10:55c Life-Size
• 7 a.m./6c Home Alone 3
• 9 a.m./8c Eight Crazy Nights
• 11 a.m./10c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
• 1:05 p.m./12:05c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
• 2:35 p.m./1:35c Life-Size
• 4:40 p.m./3:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas
• 6:20 p.m./5:20c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
• 9 p.m./8c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve (Network Television Premiere)
• 11 p.m./10c The Holiday
• 7 a.m./6c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
• 8:30 a.m./7:30c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
• 9 a.m./8c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
• 11 a.m./10c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
• 12 p.m./11c The Truth About Christmas
• 2:10 p.m./1:10c The Holiday
• 5:25 p.m./4:25c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
• 7:25 p.m./6:25c The Santa Clause
• 9:30 p.m./8:30c Pop Up Santa Holiday Special (Freeform Premiere)
• 12 a.m./11c The Family Stone
• 7 a.m./6c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
• 8 a.m./7c Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
• 11:30 a.m./10:30c Love the Coopers
• 2:05 p.m./1:05c The Family Stone
• 4:10 p.m./3:10c This Christmas (Freeform Premiere)
• 6:50 p.m./5:50c The Santa Clause
• 8:55 p.m./7:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
• 12 p.m./11c Home Alone 3
• 7 a.m./6c I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
• 9 a.m./8c Mickey’s Christmas Carol
• 11 a.m./10c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
• 12 p.m./11c Home Alone 3
• 2 p.m./1c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
• 4:05 p.m./3:05c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
• 5:10 p.m./4:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
• 6:50 p.m./5:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
• 8:55 p.m./7:55c Christmas with the Kranks
• 12 a.m./11c I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
• 7 a.m./6c Mickey’s Christmas Carol
• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
• 12 p.m./11c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
• 2:05 p.m./1:05c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
• 3:10 p.m./2:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
• 4:50 p.m./3:50c Christmas with the Kranks
• 6:55 p.m./5:55c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story
• 8:55 p.m./7:55c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2
• 12 a.m./11c Call Me Claus
• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Jingle All the Way 2
• 11 a.m./10c Call Me Claus
• 1:10 p.m./12:10c Unaccompanied Minors
• 3:15 p.m./2:15c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story
• 5:15 p.m./4:15c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2
• 7:20 p.m./6:20c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3
• 9:50 p.m./8:50c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
• 11:55 p.m./10:55c A Belle for Christmas (Freeform Premiere)
• 7 a.m./6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
• 8 a.m./7c A Belle for Christmas
• 10:10 a.m./9:10c Unaccompanied Minors
• 12:15 p.m./11:15c Deck the Halls
• 2:20 p.m./1:20c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
• 4:25 p.m./3:25c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
• 5:30 p.m./4:30c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3
• 8 p.m./7c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (Freeform Premiere)
• 9 p.m./8c The Santa Clause
• 11 p.m./10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
• 1 a.m./12c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
• 7 a.m./6c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Deck the Halls
• 9:30 a.m./8:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
• 10:35 a.m./9:35c Life-Size
• 12:40 p.m./11:40c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
• 2:45 p.m./1:45c Christmas with the Kranks
• 4:50 p.m./3:50c The Santa Clause
• 6:55 p.m./5:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
• 9 p.m./8c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
• 11:35 p.m./10:35c Love the Coopers
• 7 a.m./6c This Christmas
• 11 a.m./10c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
• 12 p.m./11c Love the Coopers
• 2:35 p.m./1:35c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
• 4:40 p.m./3:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas
• 6:20 p.m./5:20c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
• 9 p.m./8c No Sleep ‘Til Christmas (Network Television Premiere)
• 12 p.m./11c Holiday in Handcuffs
• 7 a.m./6c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Unaccompanied Minors
• 11 a.m./10c Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
• 12:35 p.m./11:35c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
• 2:40 p.m./1:40c The Nightmare Before Christmas
• 4:20 p.m./3:20c Jingle All the Way 2
• 6:25 p.m./5:25c Ice Age: Continental Drift
• 8:30 p.m./7:30c Disney•Pixar’s Finding Nemo
• 12 a.m./11c Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
• 7 a.m./6c Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
• 11:30 a.m./10:30c Jingle All the Way 2
• 1:30 p.m./12:30c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
• 3 p.m./2c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
• 4:30 p.m./3:30c Ice Age: Continental Drift
• 6:30 p.m./5:30c Disney•Pixar’s Finding Nemo
• 9 p.m./8c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
• 12 a.m./11c Call Me Claus
• 7 a.m./6c Call Me Claus
• 11 a.m./10c No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
• 1:05 p.m./12:05c This Christmas
• 3:40 p.m./2:40c Holiday in Handcuffs
• 5:45 p.m./4:45c The Holiday
• 8:55 p.m./7:55c The Santa Clause
• 12 a.m./11c Deck the Halls
• 7 a.m./6c The Family Stone
• 11 a.m./10c Angels Sing
• 1:05 p.m./12:05c The Mistle-tones
• 3:10 p.m./2:10c Christmas with the Kranks
• 5:15 p.m./4:15c Deck the Halls
• 7:20 p.m./6:20c The Santa Clause
• 9:25 p.m./8:25c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
• 11:30 p.m./10:30c The Family Stone
• 7 a.m./6c Mickey’s Christmas Carol
• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
• 9 a.m./8c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
• 10:30 a.m./9:30c Christmas with the Kranks
• 12:35 p.m./11:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
• 2:40 p.m./1:40c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story
• 4:40 p.m./3:40c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2
• 6:45 p.m./5:45c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3
• 9:15 p.m./8:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
• 11:55 p.m./10:55c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
• 7 a.m./6c A Belle for Christmas
• 9 a.m./8c Jingle All the Way 2
• 11 a.m./10c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
• 12 p.m./11c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story
• 2 p.m./1c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2
• 4:05 p.m./3:05c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3
• 6:35 p.m./5:35c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
• 9:15 p.m./8:15c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
•11:20 p.m./10:20c A Miracle on Christmas Lake (Freeform Premiere)
• 7 a.m./6c Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
• 9 a.m./8c Angels Sing
• 11 a.m./10c Call Me Claus
• 1 p.m./12c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
• 3:05 p.m./2:05c Deck the Halls
• 5:10 p.m./4:10c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
• 7:15 p.m./6:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas
• 8:55 p.m./7:55c Paddington
• 12 a.m./11c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
• 7 a.m./6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Mickey’s Christmas Carol
• 8 a.m./7c Call Me Claus
• 10 a.m./9c The Nightmare Before Christmas
• 11:35 a.m./10:35c Paddington
• 1:35 p.m./12:35c Christmas with the Kranks
• 3:40 p.m./2:40c The Truth About Christmas
• 5:45 p.m./4:45c The Holiday
• 8:55 p.m./7:55c The Santa Clause
• 12 a.m./11c 12 Dates of Christmas
• 7 a.m./6c Snow
• 9 a.m./8c Snow 2: Brain Freeze
• 11 a.m./10c The Family Stone
• 1 p.m./12c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
• 2 p.m./1c The Holiday
• 5:05 p.m./4:05c The Santa Clause
• 7:10 p.m./6:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
• 9:15 p.m./8:15c Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles
• 11:55 p.m./10:55c Life-Size
• 7 a.m./6c Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
• 8:30 a.m./7:30c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
• 10 a.m./9c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
• 11:30 a.m./10:30c Life-Size
• 1:30 p.m./12:30c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
• 3:30 p.m./2:30c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
• 5:35 p.m./4:35c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
• 6:40 p.m./5:40c Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles
• 9:20 p.m./8:20c Ice Age: Continental Drift
• 11:25 p.m./10:25c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
• 1:30 a.m./12:30c Mickey’s Christmas Carol
• 7 a.m./6c Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
• 8:30 a.m./7:30c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
• 10 a.m./9c The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special (Freeform Premiere)
• 10:30 a.m./9:30c Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
• 11 a.m./10c Mickey’s Christmas Carol
• 11:30 a.m./10:30c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
• 12:30 p.m./11:30c Love the Coopers
• 3 p.m./2c Ice Age: Continental Drift
• 5:05 p.m./4:05c The Santa Clause
• 7:10 p.m./6:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
• 9:15 p.m./8:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
• 11:55 p.m./10:55c No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
• 7 a.m./6c A Miracle on Christmas Lake
• 9:40 a.m./8:40c The Santa Clause
• 11:50 a.m./10:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
• 1:55 p.m./12:55c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot
• 2:25 p.m./1:25c Disney’s Prep & Landing
• 2:55 p.m./1:55c Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
• 3:25 p.m./2:25c The Nightmare Before Christmas
• 5:05 p.m./4:05c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
• 7:45 p.m./6:45c The Santa Clause
• 9:50 p.m./8:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
• 11:55 p.m./10:55c Christmas with the Kranks
• 7 a.m./6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
• 9:40 a.m./8:40c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
• 11:45 a.m./10:45c Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot
• 12:15 p.m./11:15c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
• 1:20 p.m./12:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas
• 3 p.m./2c Christmas with the Kranks
• 5:05 p.m./4:05c The Santa Clause
• 7:10 p.m./6:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
• 9:15 p.m./8:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
• 11:55 p.m./10:55c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
• 11 a.m./10c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
• 12:30 p.m./11:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas
• 2:05 p.m./1:05c Jingle All the Way 2
• 4:10 p.m./3:10c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
• 6:15 p.m./5:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
• 8:55 p.m./7:55c The Santa Clause
• 12 a.m./11c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
• 7 a.m./6c Disney’s Prep & Landing
• 7:30 a.m./6:30c Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
• 8 a.m./7c Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
• 11 a.m./10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
• 12:40 p.m./11:40c Disney’s A Christmas Carol
• 2:40 p.m./1:40c Christmas with the Kranks
• 4:45 p.m./3:45c The Santa Clause
• 6:50 p.m./5:50c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
• 8:55 p.m./7:55c Disney’s The Lion King (1994)
• 12 a.m./11c Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride
