First Alert for potential southern storm NEXT weekend

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Longer-range forecasting this time of year poses challenges when the various computer models hint at storms more than a few days out. Such is the case for NEXT weekend (12/8-12/9). Both of the primary global forecast models we look at, the Euro and the GFS show the potential for a southern storm either next Saturday or Sunday.
The Euro is the farthest north with it’s track, while the GFS keeps any potential storm well south of Virginia. In either case, since both models are showing a storm of some sort, there is some degree of confidence that a system will be crossing the Deep South during that weekend. The question of how or even IF there are impacts for Virginia will remain until we get closer in time.
So, here’s a look at the latest GFS model map for next Sunday 12/9. This shows little to no affects from the potential storm for Virginia. (Notice that throughout this blog post I have emphasized the word potential 😀). It also shows the system moving essentially due east and well to our south, with some snow over the western Carolinas.
Now here is the Euro model. It shows a more northerly, coastal storm track with a much earlier arrival, and with the threat of snow or ice for western and northern parts of Virginia. Again, this is just potential !
This is still VERY EARLY in the game, so keep tabs on the latest via this blog online, via the App, and on NBC12 TV
