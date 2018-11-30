VIDEO: Women fill bags with clothes, walk out of Victoria’s Secret

Victoria's Secret shoplifting
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 30, 2018 at 1:30 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 1:35 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for two women who stuffed bags full of clothes and walked out of a Victoria’s Secret.

Two women were seen on surveillance video removing clothing from racks in Victoria’s Secret at Stony Point Fashion Park on Nov. 12 at about 1:30 p.m.

Video shows the women filling four large, orange Nike bags with clothes and leaving the store without paying for the items.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Two women were seen on surveillance video stuffing bags full of clothes and walking out of the store. ((Source: Richmond Police Department))
Two women were seen on surveillance video stuffing bags full of clothes and walking out of the store. ((Source: Richmond Police Department))

