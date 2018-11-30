VIDEO: Women fill bags with clothes, walk out of Victoria’s Secret

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for two women who stuffed bags full of clothes and walked out of a Victoria’s Secret.
Two women were seen on surveillance video removing clothing from racks in Victoria’s Secret at Stony Point Fashion Park on Nov. 12 at about 1:30 p.m.
Video shows the women filling four large, orange Nike bags with clothes and leaving the store without paying for the items.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
