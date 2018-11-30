Teen battling cancer wishes for Christmas decorations in yard

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A Henrico teen who was diagnosed with cancer in September is asking for only one thing this Christmas, to have her yard decorated.
Peyton Hougham has Ewing Sarcoma, a rare bone and soft tissue cancer. Peyton first started feeling symptoms with pain in her shoulder, and shortly after starting 8th grade was given her diagnosis.
The 13-year-old is expected to go through 28 weeks of chemotherapy. While the last few months have been tough, she’s excited about spending the holidays with her family, at home.
“It’s pretty special,” said Catherine Hougham, Peyton’s mother. “I wasn’t sure we were going to be able to be home for Christmas. I think it’s pretty awesome to have her here, and especially right now feeling as well as he does.”
While one of Peyton’s Christmas wishes is to not have cancer, the other one topping her list is to see a beautiful sight out of her window.
“We’ve never decorated the outside,” Peyton said. “Mom goes crazy inside the house though.”
So Hougham took to the Facebook group created for Peyton’s fight with cancer, #PreyforPey, posting a message asking for additional or old outdoor decorations people no longer use or want.
Kay Atkinson, a teacher at Peyton’s former elementary school, Ruby F. Carver Elementary, saw the post and decided to see what she could do to help.
“I put it on my Facebook to my friends and just said if anyone has any outdoor decorations they’d like to share I’d be happy to take them,” Atkinson said. “I’ve already had some dropped off here and at my house.”
Through December 10, the public can drop off yard decorations at Ruby F. Carver Elementary (1801 Lauderdale Dr., Henrico).
Atkinson will collect the donations and bring them over to the family in order to create a Christmas display Peyton can be proud of.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.