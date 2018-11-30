Steph Curry responds to 9-year-old’s letter asking why his shoes aren’t made for girls

NAPA, CA (KRON/CNN) – Nine-year-old Riley Morrison’s father taught her a valuable lesson: If you’re dissatisfied with a product, write a letter to someone who can help.
That’s exactly what Riley did, and she ended up getting an assist from a very powerful ally.
It all started when she was searching for some Curry 5 sneakers with her dad.
They quickly realized that Under Armour – who makes the shoes named after NBA star Stephen Curry – doesn’t make the shoes Riley wanted in girls’ sizes.
So, Riley’s parents encouraged her to write a letter to Steph Curry.
And he wrote back, saying he was glad Riley brought it to his attention, and that he and Under Armour would work to right the wrong.
“I appreciate your concern and have spent the last two days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue,” Curry wrote. “Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as ‘boys’ on the website. We are correcting this now!”
He added that he was sending Riley a pair of Curry 5s and a pair of the new Curry 6s, and he invited her to join him in Oakland to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8.
"So surprising, because he’s such a busy person,” Riley said. “I was not expecting anything like that. I was just expecting Under Armour to see it, not say anything and fix it. Then I wasn’t expecting him to say he’d give me the Curry 5s and then the Curry 6.”
It’s all been overwhelming for Riley and her family.
"I’m just so thrilled with Steph Curry and his response, and the fact that he made my daughter's day, week, year, millennium," Riley’s dad said.
