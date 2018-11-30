Richmond Public Schools name 2019 Teacher of the Year

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The 2019 Richmond Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year has been named.
Ashley Morgan, a first grade teacher at William Fox Elementary School walked away from an award ceremony Thursday with the top honor.
Morgan studied at Virginia Tech and Virginia Commonwealth University, and even spent a summer in Malawi, Africa teaching during her undergraduate studies.
She started her career as an instructional assistant at William Fox and re-joined their team as a first grade teacher in 2015. This spring, she joins the VCU Clinical Faculty to help train and mentor new teachers.
“Ms. Morgan ensures academic and social growth for every student in her classroom. She utilizes every minute of the school day for structured student learning. Snack time becomes a vocabulary lesson, lining up is a social studies review and reading incorporates not only comprehension skills, but science, social studies and math curriculum,” William Fox Elementary School Principal Daniela Jacobs said.
Megan Crowe, a Title I Reading teacher at Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School, was named the first runner-up. Third grade Math and Science teacher at Broad Rock Elementary School, Renai Bowers, was named second runner-up.
