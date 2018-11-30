Plane flying from Las Vegas to Tampa loses engine cover, forced to turn around

TAMPA (WWSB) - Passengers on board a Frontier flight from Las Vegas to Tampa had a scary moment when a section of the engine cover blew off the plane.
Dan Ponce, an anchor at WGN-TV in Chicago, shared a picture of the engine on social media that he says was taken by his aunt about Flight 260.
Frontier says after the engine cover, called a cowling, separated from the Airbus 320, the pilots returned to the airport and were able to land safely. The engine continued to function properly the entire time.
Frontier says it's working to get the passengers to their final destinations.
Ponce says his aunt received a breakfast voucher for her troubles, which she used “to purchase a smoothie and a piece of zucchini bread.”
