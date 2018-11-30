Officials: Water’s safe! Louisa water given “all clear” after residents told to flush pipes

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A state of emergency has been lifted for the town of Louisa, after a water scare that spanned two days. The water is safe to drink again, as long as residents and business owners flush their pipes thoroughly.
A mysterious gas was detected in the water Thursday morning. That gas was found to be at combustible levels. Evacuations were also put into effect, impacting 400 addresses. However, the evacuation was called off after about three hours.
Nearly 100 people piled into Moss-Nuckols Elementary School, which runs off well water, to use as an emergency shelter.
"We had multiple families here with small children,” said John Lowery with Louisa County Social Services Department.
Lowery helped organize the shelter for those who were not able to stay in their homes. Friday, many businesses and their employees were on standby, waiting for the “do not use” order to be lifted. Stylist Bernard Diggs was washing a client's hair with bottled water, just before the evacuation was called.
“The fire department came in and told us we needed to leave the premises. So then I had to rush and get the shampoo out of her hair,” said Diggs. “I gave her a rain check for another day.”
After multiple flushes of Louisa’s water system and several tests by the state health department, the county’s water was deemed safe again. However, all residents and businesses owners must flush their taps, both hot and cold, thoroughly.
Faucets should be run for at least 10 to 15 minutes. Toilets should be flushed at least three times. Also make sure not to forget to throw out any ice or pitchers of water in your refrigerator. Open the windows while water is running to let out any potential gas. You may also see some discoloration or sediment in the water.
Officials still haven’t determined the type or source of the gas. Tests will continue through the weekend.
“They will be monitoring at different points, and if anything is detected, they’ll have to reassess. So we’re still kind of on guard,” said Lowery.
