SWAT team responds to Richmond home; no one injured
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 30, 2018 at 11:19 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 11:23 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - No one was injured after police were called to a home in south Richmond for a report of shots fired.

Richmond police responded to the area of Lancelot Avenue and Lynhaven Avenue at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said two sisters were involved in a domestic incident and a shot was fired.

One of the women went inside the house and refused to come out. A SWAT team was called to the area.

A child was in the home at the time, but no one was injured.

The scene was being cleared as of 11 a.m.

