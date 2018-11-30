SWAT team responds to Richmond home; no one injured

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - No one was injured after police were called to a home in south Richmond for a report of shots fired.
Richmond police responded to the area of Lancelot Avenue and Lynhaven Avenue at 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Police said two sisters were involved in a domestic incident and a shot was fired.
One of the women went inside the house and refused to come out. A SWAT team was called to the area.
A child was in the home at the time, but no one was injured.
The scene was being cleared as of 11 a.m.
