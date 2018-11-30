News to know for Nov. 30: Water emergency; missing senior citizen; Farmers Market to reopen

Wake-up round-up for Nov. 30
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 30, 2018 at 6:48 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 6:54 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Residents in the town of Louisa have a bit of good news with a water emergency Friday morning as a mandatory evacuation order was lifted overnight.

Residents who receive their bill from the town, though, are being ordered not to use the water for any reason. The issue has also closed schools.

Missing man in Chesterfield

A missing senior citizen in Chesterfield was last seen in the area of Newbys Bridge Road and Walmsley Boulevard. Dexter Kemp was last seen in a bronze four-door Toyota Corolla with Virginia license plate YZE7137.

Dexter Kemp was last seen in a bronze four-door Toyota Corolla.
Farmers market to reopen

After a number of delays, the 17th Street Farmers Market is set to open on Friday.

There will be a celebration on Friday starting at 5 p.m. with hot chocolate, live music and vendors. An ice skating rink will open this weekend.

Time for the Grand Illumination

Also on Friday evening, the annual Grand Illumination will kick off the holiday season in downtown Richmond.

Bring your family and join Santa, Snow Queen, Jack Frost and 103.7 Play for all the fun.

This is the 34th year of the Grand Illumination in Richmond.

Will it rain?

With all these outdoor activities on Friday, the big question is: Will it rain?!? Take the umbrella, just in case.

Testimony begins in Fields trial

After three days of jury selection, opening statements took place Thursday in the James Fields Jr. state murder trial. Numerous witnesses were also called to the stand.

Fields of Maumee, Ohio, is charged with first-degree murder, as well malicious wounding, malicious assault and failure to stop - leaving the scene of an accident in the deadly Unite the Right Rally in August 2017. He was in the courtroom, and remained emotionless, even during testimonies and when videos and photos were shown.

Adopt an Angel!

This year’s deadline for adopting an Angel from the Salvation Army Tree is Dec. 4. Check out where to find one before you head out to shop this weekend.

Instagram making changes to share ... less?

Instagram is adding a feature to make it easier to share photos and videos with fewer folks.

Called Close Friends, the new feature lets users share Stories — photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours — with people they put on a special list.

Courtesy of Instagram
Final thought

“If you must have motivation, think of your paycheck on Friday.“ - Noel Coward

