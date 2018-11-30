Middle school student charged with attempting to poison teacher

MECHANICSVILLE, VA (WWBT) - A Hanover middle school student has been charged with attempting to poison a teacher.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a teacher at Stonewall Jackson Middle School reported a student putting an unidentified substance in her coffee mug Tuesday.
Hanover County Schools confirmed the teacher was unharmed.
The juvenile female student has been charged with attempted poisoning.
The substance in the coffee mug has been sent to the state lab for identification.
