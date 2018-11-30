Mandatory evacuation lifted in Lousia; 'do not use’ order for town’s water still in effect

LOUISA, VA (WWBT) - A State of Emergency is in place as the town of Louisa is warning residents not to use the water after gas was discovered in the water on Thursday.
While a mandatory evacuation order was lifted early Friday morning, a “Do Not Use” order for water is still in effect until further notice.
The unidentified gas was detected in the water in locations on East Main Street during the day on Thursday, “possibly stemming from the water system in the area,” Louisa officials said in a news release.
The initial mandatory evacuation order was in place for a half-mile radius surrounding the Glen Marye Shopping Center. About 400 addresses were impacted by the evacuation order as crews investigated.
The gas does not pose an explosive risk but may be a health hazard, according to officials.
Emergency personnel are working to determine the source of the gas and its identity.
The gas leak was first detected at the Walgreens on East Main Street, where Hazmat crews and the fire department investigated around 9 a.m. Thursday. Officials later found it spread to other businesses as well.
Officials said the water is not to be used for any purpose whatsoever, including bathing, drinking, cooking, toilet flushing or use with pets and livestock.
“Really? How are we supposed to take a shower .. .plus I got a 4 year old at home I’ve got to wash up," said Annie Gittman.
The issue affects those who receive their water bills from the Town of Louisa. Anyone on private wells or outside the area will not be affected.
All Louisa County Public Schools are closed on Friday due to the issues.
Moss-Nuckols Elementary School was being used as an emergency shelter and the water system was shut off at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School to help officials assist in the search for the contamination.
As word of the water ban got around, residents began buying up water and leaving shelves empty.
Many restaurants closed down due to the water contamination.
“Were a ‘come together community’ so we all come together and fight for the fight, and we’ll figure it out and get it straightened out,” Louisa Mayor Garland Knucklos said.
Residents with questions about the order should call (540) 967-3496.
