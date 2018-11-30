Louisa issues ‘do not use’ order for town’s water; mandatory evacuation order issued

By NBC12 Newsroom | November 29, 2018 at 5:15 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 10:25 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Louisa is warning residents to not use the water and a mandatory evacuation order has been issued.

An unidentified gas was detected in the water and the Louisa County Water Authority and Town of Louisa have issued a “Do Not Use” order for water in the vicinity of the town.

There is a mandatory evacuation order in place for a half-mile radius surrounding the Glen Marye Shopping Center during the gas leak investigation. Four hundred addresses are impacted by the evacuation order.

Here is a map of all areas that need to evacuate within a half mile radius of the Glen Marye Shopping Center.
The gas does not pose an explosive risk but may be a health hazard, according to officials.

Officials said the water is not to be used for any purpose whatsoever, including bathing, drinking, cooking, toilet flushing or use with pets and livestock.

Emergency personnel are working to determine the source of the gas and its identity.

The issue affects those who receive their water bills from the Town of Louisa. Anyone on private wells or outside the area will not be affected.

Louisa County Public Schools will be closed on Friday due to the issues.

Moss-Nuckols Elementary School is being used as an emergency shelter for residents in the area. Anyone needing transportation to the shelter, buses will be picking people up between the Circuit an General District Court. Anyone needing assistance is to call (540) 967-3496.

The water system will also be shut off at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School to help officials assist in the search for the contamination.

Residents with questions about the order should call (540) 967-3496.

