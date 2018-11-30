Kareem Hunt seen shoving, kicking woman at Cleveland hotel in video obtained by TMZ

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - New video surfacing from TMZ shows Kareem Hunt assaulting a woman at The Metropolitan at the 9 in downtown Cleveland during a February 2018 incident.
The confrontation involving Hunt was previously reported, but the newly-released security footage shows what happened during the incident.
The Kansas City Chiefs running back, who played high school football at Willoughby South and college at the University of Toledo, was implicated in a Cleveland police report by a Middleburg Heights woman who said Hunt assaulted her.
In the TMZ video, Hunt is seen shoving a woman, who then strikes Hunt back in the face. Hunt then appears to make his way over to the woman who was knocked to the ground during a separate confrontation and kicks her.
Hunt was not been charged in connection to the incident. According to Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor, the kick from Hunt was not described in the police reports.
Before the Chiefs took on the Browns on Nov. 4, Hunt purchased tickets for his high school alma mater’s athletes and their family so they could attend the game in Cleveland.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.