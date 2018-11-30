Henrico 911 Dispatcher’s social media post on stress goes viral

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Before you hear sirens or see the lights beaming from emergency vehicles, before first responders arrive at your door to assist with your emergency, every cry for help starts with a phone call.
And if you’re calling from Henrico County, chances are 911 Dispatcher Lynette Jeter is answering that call.
“We are the first, first responders,” said Jeter. “We are the first person that they talk to when they’re having the worst days of their life - before the police officer gets there...before the rescue squad gets there.”
For 15 years, Jeter is one of the first voices your hear when crisis strikes.
She said the pressure is always on in the call center where all emergencies phone calls come through.
“We’re always short-staffed,” said Jeter. “We never have enough people to answer the phone and we’re constantly busy.”
Every day Jeter and the others dispatchers each receive hundreds for emergencies calls of varying degrees.
Jeter says some of those conversations don’t go away even when the phone call ends.
“Some days you get really bad phone calls, calls that may stick with you forever, calls that will change your life,” said Jeter.
Jeter said it can be hard not to take the stress that comes with job home with her.
“You hear them, you replay them back over and over again in your head and sometimes it’s impossible to leave them at work,” said Jeter.
So when Jeter heard her coworkers discussing how the job affected their lives, stress that affected her family life in similar ways, she felt called to do something about it.
“They were talking about how this job impacted their personal lives. One of the younger coworkers was talking about how she didn’t have anymore patience for her parents,” said Jeter. “Hearing them just inspired me.”
“It was something that just was on me and on my mind, and I just started typing,” said Jeter.
That inspiration turned into a virtual essay on Facebook titled ‘Just a Dispatcher,’ describing in detail the stress that Jeter’s job brought not just to her, but to her coworkers and other dispatchers across the state and country.
Immediately Jeter’s post resonated with those she works with.
“Lynette’s post, it was real, it was from the heart,” said Quality Assurance Supervisor Leah Lacaria. "It highlighted who we are, what we do, what we deal with.
The impact didn’t stop in Jeter’s own call center among her coworkers.
Jeter’s message went viral and was shared thousands of times over, enlightening others on the real issues and stresses that dispatchers deal with everyday.
The response overwhelmed Jeter.
“I’ve received so much support from other dispatchers saying thank you for telling our story,” said Jeter
Jeter said she get’s through the stress by having heart-to-heart conversations with her colleagues, but what makes it all worth it is knowing that she’s is impacting the life of the person behind every call she answers.
“I know that I’m helping people, and even if I don’t get a thank you from the person, I know that I still made an impact in some way,” said Jeter.
911 dispatchers are recognized as clerical workers, but Jeter hopes that with all the reaction her Facebook post received, they can finally be recognized as true first responders.
