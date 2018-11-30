Fredericksburg man charged with cousin’s murder

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his cousin in Stafford County.
Matthew David Roberson, 42, of Fredericksburg, was arrested Thursday night and charged with second-degree murder.
Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for an unknown medical problem at a home on Newton Road on Nov. 25.
Larry Dean Roberson, 54, was found dead. The cause of death was determined to be homicide by blunt force trauma.
The incident remains under investigation, including the motive.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.