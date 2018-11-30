Fredericksburg man charged with cousin’s murder

Fredericksburg man charged with cousin’s murder
Matthew David Roberson is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his cousin, Larry Dean Roberson.
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 30, 2018 at 1:13 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 1:13 PM

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his cousin in Stafford County.

Matthew David Roberson, 42, of Fredericksburg, was arrested Thursday night and charged with second-degree murder.

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for an unknown medical problem at a home on Newton Road on Nov. 25.

Larry Dean Roberson, 54, was found dead. The cause of death was determined to be homicide by blunt force trauma.

The incident remains under investigation, including the motive.

Matthew David Roberson is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his cousin, Larry Dean Roberson.
Matthew David Roberson is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his cousin, Larry Dean Roberson. ((Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office))

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.