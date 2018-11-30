Forensic detective testifies in Fields trial in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - The James Fields Jr. state murder trial entered day five on Friday as a the detective who processed the scene of the crash in August 2017 took the stand.
Fields of Maumee, Ohio, is charged with first-degree murder, as well malicious wounding, malicious assault and failure to stop - leaving the scene of an accident in the deadly Unite the Right Rally that killed Heather Heyer and injured nearly 20 other people.
On Friday, forensic detective Jeremy Carper says the Dodge Challenger Fields was driving as he plowed into a crowd had a broken windshield and a missing passenger mirror. The mirror was later recovered and taken into evidence where brown stains and potential blood evidence was swabbed. The mirror itself was in an evidence bag that was shown in court.
Carper said that swabs of unknown blood collected from the car matched Heyer’s DNA profile.
Testimony in Fields' trial began Thursday after three days of jury selection with the commonwealth calling seven people to the witness stand.
Most of the witnesses were cross examined by the defense who asked them to describe what was happening before they got to Water Steet, and before the crashed happened. Most described the clashes, things being thrown in the air, and people dressed with helmets and shields
The 12-person jury and four alternates consist of seven men and nine women.
