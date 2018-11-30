Fields' Instagram posts depicting car running into crowd allowed at trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - The James Fields Jr. state murder trial entered day five on Friday as two Instagram posts were given the OK to be shown and the detective who processed the scene of the crash in August 2017 took the stand.
Fields of Maumee, Ohio, is charged with first-degree murder, as well malicious wounding, malicious assault and failure to stop - leaving the scene of an accident in the deadly Unite the Right Rally that killed Heather Heyer and injured nearly 20 other people.
On Friday, the commonwealth was approved a request to use two Instagram posts as evidence. In those posts in May, a private message written by Fields said “When I see protesters blocking,” accompanied by a photo of a car running into people.
A second post, which was public at the time, read, “You Have the Right to Protest, But I’m Late for Work,” accompanied by the same photograph of a car running into a group of people blocking the car.
Also on Friday, forensic detective Jeremy Carper says the Dodge Challenger Fields was driving as he plowed into a crowd had a broken windshield and a missing passenger mirror. The mirror was later recovered and taken into evidence where brown stains and potential blood evidence was swabbed. The mirror itself was in an evidence bag that was shown in court.
Testimony in Fields' trial began Thursday after three days of jury selection with the commonwealth calling seven people to the witness stand.
Most of the witnesses were cross examined by the defense who asked them to describe what was happening before they got to Water Steet, and before the crashed happened. Most described the clashes, things being thrown in the air, and people dressed with helmets and shields
The 12-person jury and four alternates consist of seven men and nine women.
