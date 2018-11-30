Facebook: Sandberg asked staff to research Soros finances

FILE- In this May 29, 2018, file photo George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations listens to the conference after his speech entitled "How to save the European Union" as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris. Having already acknowledged that it did opposition research on Soros, Facebook says No. 2 executive Sheryl Sandberg had asked staff if the billionaire philanthropist had financial motivations against the company. The Friday, Nov. 30, statement is in response a New York Times article that describes Sandberg asking Facebook staff to look into Soros' financial interests in speaking out against the company in January. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) (AP)