Donations wanted for shelter animals with special medical needs
The Prince George County Animal Shelter is asking for help treating four animals with special medical needs.
By Brian Tynes | November 30, 2018 at 3:29 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 3:29 PM

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - The Prince George County Animal Shelter and Disputanta Animal Hospital are raising money for some animals with special needs.

Four animals that require medical attention beyond the shelter’s normal budgeting were recently admitted, and the shelter is asking for help to cover its expenses.

The animals are a beagle with a broken leg, an emaciated cat that needs to have its tail amputated, a kitten that needs its eye removed and a kitten with a broken pelvis and broken leg.

Posted by Prince George County Animal Shelter on Friday, November 30, 2018

