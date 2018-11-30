Donations wanted for shelter animals with special medical needs

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - The Prince George County Animal Shelter and Disputanta Animal Hospital are raising money for some animals with special needs.
Four animals that require medical attention beyond the shelter’s normal budgeting were recently admitted, and the shelter is asking for help to cover its expenses.
The animals are a beagle with a broken leg, an emaciated cat that needs to have its tail amputated, a kitten that needs its eye removed and a kitten with a broken pelvis and broken leg.
