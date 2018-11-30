Digital Dialogue: Climate change impact on Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A recent government report says that natural disasters “have already become more frequent, intense, widespread or of long duration" ... and it’s only going to get worse.
“Climate change is transforming where and how we live and presents growing challenges to human health and quality of life, the economy, and the natural systems that support us,” the report says.
What does this mean for Virginia?
At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, NBC12 meteorologist Andrew Frieden will be hosting a Digital Dialogue on this topic to discuss climate change’s impact on the commonwealth and what the future holds as the report says the southeast can expect hotter and wetter weather.
Joining Andrew is Dr. Jeremy Hoffman, the Science Museum of Virginia’s Climate & Earth science specialist. He produces climate science educational content for the musuem.
During the Digital Dialogue - which you can watch and ask questions on Facebook Live - we’ll also discuss global warning myths and adaptation strategies that communities need to take.
You can also watch and observe the conversation on NBC12′s news app and Roku and Amazon channels.
