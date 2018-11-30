Dangers of financing big-ticket items

(WWBT/WXIX) - From furniture to jewelry and more, you can finance a lot of different things, but should you?
There are some things you should never borrow money to buy, such as a boat.
Not only are they expensive, but the vessel itself is often the cheapest part of owning one.
You’ll also have to pay for slip fees, winter storage, registration and licensing, fuel, insurance and maintenance, too.
Another bad idea in terms of a loan: Buying jewelry.
High end jewelry stores offer options like zero interest if the purchase is paid off within a certain period of time.
But beware: If you miss a payment or fail to pay off the balance at the end, and that engagement ring could come with an interest rate of 25 percent or higher.
Buying something on credit can cause financial stress for years, so if that purchase is really important to you, try saving up for it, rather than swiping your card.
