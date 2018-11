Officers need your help to locate a missing senior citizen Dexter Kemp was last seen in the area of Newbys bridge and Walmsley Blvd in a bronze 4 door Toyota Corolla VA tag YZE7137 If you have any information please contact the Chesterfield Police. @CCPDVa @CBS6 @NBC12 @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/Fp2BxPEFsK