Charges in death of anti-gang crusader who lost her daughter

FILE - In this April 24, 2017 file photo, Evelyn Rodriguez listens during a news conference by Suffolk County officials in Hauppauge, N.Y. An indictment has been filed against the driver of an SUV that struck and killed Rodriguez, who led a crusade against MS-13 gang violence after her daughter was slain. Rodriguez was fatally injured in Brentwood in September 2018 after arguing with the driver over the placement of a memorial to her 16-year-old daughter. Her death came two years to the day after her daughter’s body was found. (AP Photos/Frank Eltman) (Frank Eltman)