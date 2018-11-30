2 charged with using counterfeit money in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA (WWBT) - Two Georgia residents were arrested in Spotsylvania County and charged with using counterfeit money.
Deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to McDonald’s in the 5200 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on Nov. 28 for a call of a customer using counterfeit money.
Deputies obtained a description of the suspects and their vehicle, which was located in the parking lot of a nearby motel. A sergeant with the department noticed a man matching the suspect’s description carrying a printer.
When approached, the suspect put the printer down, took off his jacket and fled on foot.
A K-9 officer was used to track the suspect to a nearby business where he was found hiding inside a vehicle.
He was taken into custody without incident. Deputies located a handgun magazine in his pants pocket, and the handgun was found in the discarded jacket.
Timber Veverka, 26, was charged with two counts of forgery of bank notes, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fraud and obstruction of justice. He is being held without bond.
Deputies obtained a warrant to search the motel room and arrested Debra Collins, 21, who was discovered to be flushing counterfeit money in the bathroom while deputies were pursuing Veverka.
Counterfeit money was found in the toilet and under the sink in the motel room.
Collins was charged with two counts of forgery of bank notes and fraud. She received a $3,500 bond.
The sheriff’s office said the pair arrived in the area a few days earlier and were driving a 2008 Honda Civic. They are believed to have used counterfeit bills in several stores and restaurants in the area.
