Angel Tree: Deadline to adopt an Angel is Dec. 4

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Angel Tree is a Christmas tradition for thousands of families in Central Virginia. If you would like to adopt one, the deadline is Dec. 4.
For many families, adopting an Angel is a wonderful way to share the spirit of the season with others in our community who are less fortunate. Each Angel represents a real child right here in our community who needs your help.
The Salvation Army says they’re still hundreds of angels left for you to adopt this holiday season before the deadline is up.
Please help us help others by adopting an Angel. Please look for an Angel Tree at any of these locations in Central Virginia in 2018:
- Chesterfield Towne Center (in front of At Home)
- Marco’s Pizza
- Regency Square Mall (Santa’s Village)
- Short Pump Town Center (2nd level, next to J.Crew)
- Stony Point Fashion Park (inside MediaNoche)
- Virginia Center Commons (near Burlington)
- Southpark Mall (near Santa’s Village)
- Wegmans (near customer service)
It’s so easy to make a huge difference in a child’s life! Simply select your special Angel off the tree, shop for your child and then return your unwrapped gifts to the participating mall locations.
