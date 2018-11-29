15-year-old girl pulls knife, assaults school resource officer

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A 15-year-old L.C. Bird High School student assaulted two school employees and the school resource officers after displaying a knife Thursday morning.
Chesterfield police said the girl and two other students had planned to fight. Before the fight began, the girl pulled a knife with an approximately 4-inch blade.
One of the school’s employees took the knife from the girl. The girl then assaulted the employees and resource officer.
The student has been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of assault and battery on a school official, two counts of malicious wounding and possession of a weapon on school property.
The school’s principal issued a letter to parents that said, “Maintaining a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment remains one of the primary goals of Bird High School. Working with parents and our community, we are confident we can continue to provide a school setting free from distraction and disruption.”
A social media circulated Wednesday involving a threat toward a student with a knife. School officials said they were not made aware of the post until Thursday.
Several students witnessed the assault Thursday morning, but no students were struck or involved other than the 15-year-old.
The principal said most students were in class when the assault occurred.
In the letter to parents, school officials urged parents to remind their children about legal ramifications of bringing weapons to school.
“Please also reinforce the message that there are legal and student discipline consequences for any student who brings a weapon onto school property. With very limited exceptions, weapons are not allowed on school property or in vehicles on school property,” the letter said. “There are serious school discipline and police/legal consequences for students who do not follow the law. Students should check their backpacks daily to make sure they do not contain items to could get them into trouble.”
There was an additional police presence at the school throughout the day.
