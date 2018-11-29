2 women suspected of shoplifting in Hanover

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - Two women are being sought after they alleged robbed a Hanover County business multiple times.
The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 7300 block of Bell Creek Road on Sept. 25 for a report of shoplifting.
Two suspects were identified by surveillance camera images.
The women were seen concealing several items and leaving the store without paying. The items taken were valued at more than $900.
The same women are suspected of visiting the same store Oct. 9 and taking more items valued at more than $300.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.