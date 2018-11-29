Virginia Green Beret among 3 killed by IED in Afghanistan

LEXINGTON, VA (WWBT) - A Virginia solider was among three servicemen killed Tuesday in an explosion while serving in Afghanistan, the US Army said.
Capt. Andrew P. Ross, 29, of Lexington, was killed when the vehicle he was riding in was struck by an improvised explosive device.
Sgt. 1st Class Eric M. Emond, 39, of Brush Prairie, Washington, and Air Force Staff Sergeant Dylan J. Elchin, 25, of Hookstown, Pennsylvania, were also killed in the explosion.
Ross and Emond were assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
"Andrew and Eric were invaluable members and leaders in 3rd Special Forces Group and the special operations community. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to the families of these brave men,” said Col. Nathan Prussian, 3rd SFG (A) commander.
Ross had more than seven years of service in the Army, according to US Army Special Operations Command.
This was his second overseas tour.
His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (2nd award), Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, NATO Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Special Forces Tab, Ranger Tab, Combat Action Badge, Combat Infantry Badge, and Military Free Fall Parachutist Badge.
Ross is survived by his wife and parents. His parents now live in the Richmond area.
According to Ross' father, he indicated he was traveling Thursday to “bring Drew home tonight."
Elchin was assigned to the 26th Special Tactics Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.
The incident remains under investigation.
