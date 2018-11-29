Virginia ABC announces Pappy Van Winkle lottery dates

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Pappy Van Winkle bourbon will be available during Virginia ABC’s online lottery.
Customers will have a chance to purchase a four-bottle Van Winkle package for $999.99.
Separate lotteries will be held for each individual product in the package.
The lottery entry form will be available for five days. Winners will be selected through a random drawing from all valid entries.
The lottery is open to Virginia residents and the winner must present a valid Virginia photo ID at the time of purchase.
The dates for the lottery as follows:
- Dec. 5-9 – Van Winkle Collection package; $999.99
- Dec. 12-16 – Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year Bourbon; $269.99
- Dec. 19-23 – Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Year Bourbon; $99.99
- Jan. 2-6 – Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year Bourbon; $69.99
- Jan. 9-13 – Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year Bourbon; $59.99
All lottery entries must include a store address where the winner will pick up the product.
Additional information is available on the ABC website.
