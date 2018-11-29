VDOT says it’s been ready for winter ‘all year long’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It was a chilly day Thursday, but, good news, no snowflakes in the sky! But when that does happen, VDOT says it is ready to go.
"VDOT's been getting ready for winter all year long,” said Bob Spieldenner, Communications Manager, VDOT.
They're prepared for snow with 1,300 vehicles and about 100,000 tons of sand and salt. If a storm is on its way, VDOT will begin treating the roads 12-18 hours in advance with salt and sand, sometimes separately, sometimes together.
"We use salt on the roads to melt the ice, it helps for our plows to move it more easily and makes the road safer, the sand we put down for traction,” said Spieldenner.
But if snow does cover the roads, there’s a method for picking which roads get cleared first.
"Our priorities when we clear roads are the highways and the primary roads, especially those that are connecting to important infrastructure like hospitals things of that nature,” said Spieldenner.
If 2 to 4 inches of snow falls, VDOT says their goal is to have one passable lane within 24 hours, if 4 to 6 inches fall, it can take up to 48 hours, and if we’re hit with a storm that dumps more than six inches of snow, it will likely be even longer.
Whenever that winter weather comes our way, VDOT says it is prepared to tackle the roadways.
