2 suspects wanted in convenience store burglaries

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for two suspects in convenience store burglaries on back-to-back days.
Police said two men broke out the glass on the front door of a convenience store in the 2700 block of Broad Rock Boulevard around 4 a.m. Nov. 20.
The next day at about 3:30 a.m., police said the same suspects broke out the glass on the front door of a convenience store in the 4000 block of West Broad Street.
In both instances, the suspects took cigarettes, lottery tickets and other items.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
