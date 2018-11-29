Rick factors for coronary artery disease

(WWBT) - Coronary artery disease is the leading cause of death in developed countries.
Coronary artery disease develops when major blood vessels that supply blood, oxygen and nutrients to your heart become damaged or diseased, says Dr. Thomas Christoper of Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Plaque, or cholesterol blockages, in your arteries and inflammation are usually to blame.
When plaque builds up, it narrows your coronary arteries and decreases blood flow to your heart and can cause chest pain, shortness of breath or even a heart attack.
