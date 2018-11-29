Richmond airport sees 13th straight record month, second-busiest ever

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond International Airport had its second-busiest month ever in October with 382,002 passengers.
The airport recorded is 13th consecutive record month and saw an increase of nearly 40,000 travelers from 2017, an increase of 11.7 percent.
United, Delta, Southwest, American and Allegiant all reported passenger increases.
Travel is up at the airport by 10.5 percent for the year through October.
The airport also saw a 5.8-percent increase in cargo from a year ago and total operations were up 10.7 percent.
