Police: Missing 90-year-old believed to be in danger found

FAIRFAX, VA (WWBT) - Police have located a missing 90-year-old man they had believed to be in danger in Maryland.
Khamthene Chinyavong had been last seen around 3:30 p.m. at 6711 Bland Street in Springfield on Wednesday. Police said he was found later that evening.
Chinyavong is described as an Asian male, 5-feet tall, weighing 139 pounds, with brown eyes, white hair and has a tattoo on top of his head. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, blue sweatpants, a black hat and red North Face jacket.
State police said he suffers from a cognitive impairment, along with diabetes.
Officials said he was traveling in a beige 1998 Honda Odyssey with Virginia registration UZG-7589.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 571-992-4824.
