Petersburg passes plan to collect past-due meal, lodging taxes

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - The City of Petersburg said it plans to go after businesses and hotels for not paying meals and lodging taxes.
City Council unanimously adopted a plan to get the money that pays for teachers, firefighters, police officers and city employees.
The businesses in question will get a certified letter, and if they don’t pay their past-due balances by Dec. 10, the names of those establishments will be made public on the city’s website. If there’s still no payment by Dec. 17, the City Collector will apply for a criminal summons from the magistrate.
