Opening statements expected in trial for man accused of plowing into Charlottesville crowd

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - After three days of jury selection, opening statements are expected Thursday in the James Fields Jr. state murder trial.
Fields of Maumee, Ohio, is charged with first-degree murder, as well malicious wounding, malicious assault and failure to stop - leaving the scene of an accident in the deadly Unite the Right Rally in August 2017.
Police say Fields drove into a crowd during the protests, killing Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.
Prosecutors will argue that he acted with pre-mediation when he drove his car into the crowd while one of Felds' attorneys will argue his client believed he was acting in self-defense.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.