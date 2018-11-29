Opening statements expected in trial for man accused of plowing into Charlottesville crowd

Opening statements expected in Fields trial in Charlottesville
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 29, 2018 at 5:05 AM EST - Updated November 29 at 6:43 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - After three days of jury selection, opening statements are expected Thursday in the James Fields Jr. state murder trial.

Fields of Maumee, Ohio, is charged with first-degree murder, as well malicious wounding, malicious assault and failure to stop - leaving the scene of an accident in the deadly Unite the Right Rally in August 2017.

Police say Fields drove into a crowd during the protests, killing Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.

Prosecutors will argue that he acted with pre-mediation when he drove his car into the crowd while one of Felds' attorneys will argue his client believed he was acting in self-defense.

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.