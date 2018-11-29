Old Dominion comes alive in second half to down VCU

NORFOLK, VA (WWBT) - VCU led by 17 points in the first half and held a 12 point advantage at halftime, but Old Dominion stormed back to top the Rams, 62-52, in Norfolk on Wednesday night. The loss snaps a three game losing streak in the series for the Monarchs.
It looked like VCU had the potential to make the game a laugher during the first half, as Michael Gilmore’s three-pointer with 2:37 to play in the frame put the Rams on top, 32-15. A quick five point burst by Old Dominion trimmed the VCU lead to 12 at the half.
The Monarchs found their shots in the second half, slowly chipping away at the VCU advantage. Old Dominion took its first lead of the contest with 7:38 remaining, 47-46, with B.J. Stith knocking down a three-pointer over defenders as the shot clock wound down. The Rams would never see the lead again, as ODU closed on a 15-6 clip to slam the door. The Monarchs outscored VCU, 42-20, in the second half.
Marcus Evans scored 14 points to lead the Rams. Stith led all scorers with 21 points. Trinity Episcopal product Jason Wade provided the Monarchs with seven points and seven rebounds off the bench.
VCU falls to 5-2 and will host Iona on Saturday at the Siegel Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00pm.
