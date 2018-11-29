Old Dominion comes alive in second half to down VCU

The Monarchs found their shots in the second half, slowly chipping away at the VCU advantage. Old Dominion took its first lead of the contest with 7:38 remaining, 47-46, with B.J. Stith knocking down a three-pointer over defenders as the shot clock wound down. The Rams would never see the lead again, as ODU closed on a 15-6 clip to slam the door. The Monarchs outscored VCU, 42-20, in the second half.