News to know for Nov. 29: Opening statements in Fields trial; Petersburg death investigation; viral zombie video

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s taken three days to sort through a pool of more than 350 jurors, but opening statements are expected Thursday in the James Fields Jr. trial.
He’s the man accused of plowing into a crowd during the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville in August 2017, killing Heather Heyer and injuring 19 other people.
Petersburg police are working to locate a 2005 Dodge Ram pick-up truck that may be tied to a suspicious death.
A person was found dead around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Elliot Avenue. No suspects have been named.
No one was injured after a fire broke out at an apartment complex and convenience store on Wednesday night.
Firefighters were called to the scene on Southwood Parkway, which is off Hull Street Road, around 10 p.m.
Virginia is not just for lovers ... it’s apparently also for people who love zombies.
A company recently analyzed YouTube data to determine each state’s favorite viral video and Virginia is obsessed with the zombie kid who likes turtles.
And by the way, we’re the only state where this video is No. 1.
It’s another below average day in Central Virginia with temperatures in the 40s. But rain is on the way, as well as temperatures in the 70s as the calendar flips to December.
A Chesterfield couple is planning a tribute to their dog that died after their house burned more than a week ago.
“Where do I go from here without him on my side, who am I going to take hiking on my day off," said Mark Midgett. "Who’s gonna curl up in my arm pit and sniffle around.”
A New Jersey couple is fighting with their city over a display of more than 300,000 Christmas lights that draws thousands and raises money for disabled veterans.
They’ve been lighting up their Christmas display in their front yard for more than 15 years.
