2018 nears top 3 for record precipitation in a year

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It just won’t stop.
We have scattered showers in the forecast both Friday and Saturday of this upcoming weekend. While we aren’t expecting a lot, it will continue to add to our already overwhelming amount. We’re now at 60.28″ which puts us at the 4th wettest year on record.
On our current pace, we’d end up with 66″ of rain which would put us at number 2 all time, sitting behind the seemingly untouchable 72.02″ from way back in 1889.
We still have a full month to go in 2018, so stay tuned..and stay dry!
