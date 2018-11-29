Man given 2 life sentences in murder of wife, 15-year-old

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond man has been given two life sentences in the murder of his wife and her teenage son.
Derrell Williams, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2017 killing of 32-year-old Renita Williams and her 15-year-son, Jaishaun.
Prosecutors had sought the death penalty.
Williams was originally charged with capital murder of multiple persons and use of firearm in commission of a felony. The weapons charge was not prosecuted.
Renita Williams' mother, Rachelle Wells, is now raising her grandson, who shares his imprisoned father’s name.
“If you ain’t lost a child, don’t nobody know your pain,” said Rachelle Wells.
The 2-year-old witnessed his mother and brother’s deaths. When authorities arrived, relatives say he was the only person in the house, lying on the bed crying.
“He’s waking up, saying he’s scared and calling for his mama,” said Wells.
Family members were relieved to see charges brought against Derrell Williams in the crime.
“Just to finally see that in black and white, that he’s going to be held accountable for his actions. It’s been six months. It’s been six long months,” said Laveisha Goode, the victims' aunt.
"I said I got the best news of my life, said Wells. "I was crying, but it was tears of happiness. It was. It was tears of happiness."
Tears are something this family knows all too well.
"It really really hit that they're not coming back," said Eddie Wyatt.
"She did more for me than anybody will ever do for me," said John Pettaway. "She never gave up on me."
Williams had previously plead guilty to several charges, including felony eluding, drug possession, gun possession by a violent felon, DWI and driving with a revoked license. He was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.
Those charges stem from a police chase in November 2017. Virginia State Police troopers saw a black Lincoln sedan driving erratically, swerving across the center line at mile marker 212, near Route 618, on Interstate 64 East.
One of the troopers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped up to 130 mph to try to elude police. The driver turned off his headlights and approached another car. The driver then swerved so he would not hit the other vehicle, but he lost control and spun out on the roadway.
The driver was identified as Derrell Williams. He ran from the scene and left his vehicle in drive, forcing it into an embankment.
After a short chase, troopers took Williams into custody without further incident. Deputies searched Williams' SUV and found cocaine and a handgun.
Before the pursuit, police responded to a home in the 4200 block of Fayette Circle and found 32-year-old Renita Williams and her 15-year-old son, Jaishaun, with what officers describe as traumatic injuries.
