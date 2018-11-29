Louisa issues ‘do not use’ order for town’s water

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Louisa is warning residents to not use the water.
An unidentified gas was detected in the water and the Louisa County Water Authority and Town of Louisa have issued a “Do Not Use” order for water in the vicinity of the town.
The gas does not pose an explosive risk but may be a health hazard.
Emergency personnel are working to determine the source of the gas and its identity.
The issue affects those who receive their water bills from the Town of Louisa.
Residents with questions about the order should call (540) 967-3496.
