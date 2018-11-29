Louisa issues ‘do not use’ order for town’s water

Louisa issues ‘do not use’ order for town’s water
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 29, 2018 at 5:15 PM EST - Updated November 29 at 5:40 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Louisa is warning residents to not use the water.

An unidentified gas was detected in the water and the Louisa County Water Authority and Town of Louisa have issued a “Do Not Use” order for water in the vicinity of the town.

The gas does not pose an explosive risk but may be a health hazard.

Emergency personnel are working to determine the source of the gas and its identity.

The issue affects those who receive their water bills from the Town of Louisa.

Residents with questions about the order should call (540) 967-3496.

**********UPDATE - THE WATER SYSTEM AFFECTED AT THIS TIME IS THOSE BILLED BY THE TOWN OF LOUISA ******* ******* PLEASE...

Posted by Louisa County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.