JMU’s Houston offered Charlotte head coaching job

HARRISONBURG, VA (WWBT) - Charlotte has offered James Madison head coach Mike Houston its head coaching job. Houston confirmed the offer was made during a session with local media following the Dukes' practice on Wednesday night.
Bruce Feldman of The Athletic was the first to report that Houston would leave JMU for Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon.
“The facts are, I’ve been offered a job,” Houston commented on Wednesday night. “That’s it. It is two and a half hours from my parents, my family and there are personal reasons why that’s important to me. At the same time, this group here is very important to me also. The big thing I want is I want that group right there to have the opportunity to compete on Saturday at a very high level.”
The Dukes face Colgate in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.
Houston has amassed a 37-5 record during his time at James Madison, leading the Dukes to the 2016 FCS National Championship and a runner-up showing in 2017. Last December, the university announced that Houston had signed a ten-year contract extension with JMU.
Charlotte, an FBS program that competes in Conference USA, finished 2018 5-7, 4-4 in league play.
