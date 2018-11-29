“I want to give some of her to a fortunate student every year:” Mother gives scholarship in slain VUU daughter’s honor

Krissia was driving her car while on a date with Javon Manuel, 23, who was in the passenger’s seat. Krissia had known Manuel for 11 days, according to her mother. Krissia stopped at a red light at the intersection of Hull Street and Belt Boulevard. That’s when a car pulled up and multiple people inside pulled out guns, opening fire at Krissia and Manuel. Burrus-Clay said the assailants were aiming from Manuel’s side of the vehicle.