“I want to give some of her to a fortunate student every year:” Mother gives scholarship in slain VUU daughter’s honor

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A grieving mother is keeping her daughter's legacy alive by dedicating a scholarship to Virginia Union University students, in her name.
VUU sophomore Krissia Henderson-Burrus, 20, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in south Richmond, in August. Her mother, Kristy Burrus-Clay, says Krissia was innocently caught in the crossfire of something she had nothing to do with.
Krissia was driving her car while on a date with Javon Manuel, 23, who was in the passenger’s seat. Krissia had known Manuel for 11 days, according to her mother. Krissia stopped at a red light at the intersection of Hull Street and Belt Boulevard. That’s when a car pulled up and multiple people inside pulled out guns, opening fire at Krissia and Manuel. Burrus-Clay said the assailants were aiming from Manuel’s side of the vehicle.
Manuel survived. Krissia’s short, yet promising life, ended.
"She left home about 6:15 p.m. and got shot at 8:45 p.m.,” said Burrus-Clay.
Burrus-Clay says potential witnesses in her daughter's case haven't opened up. She says Manuel’s 18-year-old relative Jaleel Yates was gunned down near his home in Richmond five months before her daughter's shooting.
"I plea to the public to call Crime Stoppers,” she said.
Burrus-Clay presented a scholarship to VUU criminal justice major Jaylen Lewis, Thursday. Krissia was also a criminal justice major, hoping to become a police officer focusing on forensic science. Burrus-Clay says Krissia aimed to make a change, and that her legacy will continue through her scholarship.
"She just loved that willingness to make a change,” added Burrus-Clay.
"I'm thankful that her mom saw light in me,” said Lewis.
Krissia acted as a mentor to Lewis just months ago, as he was a freshman beginning his VUU career.
"She always told me stay focused, stay motivated. Be persistent in life,” continued Lewis. Burrus-Clay has vowed to raise money for the rest of her life for scholarships in her fallen daughter’s honor.
"I want to give some of her to a fortunate student every year,” said Burrus-Clay. “I have to keep my daughter’s memory alive.”
Burrus-Clay says she’ll never let her daughter’s death stop Krissia’s vibrant spirit from shining and serving a purpose to end gun violence.
“I have to do what I can, what’s in my power, to prevent this pain from another mother,” she said.
Krissia’s family is in the process of creating her foundation, and further fundraising for the scholarship in her name. The family says donations to Krissia’s online fundraising site will be transferred to her scholarship foundation.
Anyone who knows anything that could help detectives in Krissia’s case, are asked to call Richmond Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones can also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
