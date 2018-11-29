Georgetown outlasts short-handed Richmond

WASHINGTON, DC (WWBT) - Grant Golden had 22 points and ten rebounds to pace Richmond, but the Spiders could not keep pace with Georgetown down the stretch, falling to the Hoyas, 90-82, in Washington on Wednesday night.
The two teams went back and forth in the early going, with Richmond taking a 15-14 lead on a Julius Johnson three-pointer with 12:22 remaining in the first half. Georgetown, however, used a 16-5 run to pull ahead by ten points with a little under seven minutes remaining. The Spiders stayed within striking distance, as Jake Wojcik’s three-pointer kept Richmond within five points at the half.
Chris Mooney’s club would stay close early in the second half, and Andre Gustavson’s triple with 14:17 remaining in the game tied things up at 54, but a Georgetown surge allowed the Hoyas to open up the lead back to ten points three minutes after Richmond’s tying bucket. The Spiders would chip away, eventually trimming the lead down to five points with 34 seconds to play, but it was too little too late.
Golden’s 22 points marked his third straight 20-point performance and led four Spiders in double figures. Wojcik scored 20 points, while Nathan Cayo added 18 and Julius Johnson chipped in 14. Gustavson dished out ten assists. Georgetown’s Jessie Govan led all scorers with 29 points.
There were some good signs in the Spider loss. Richmond shot 53 percent from the floor and tallied 21 assists to just eleven turnovers.
The Spiders were playing without Jacob Gilyard, who was sidelined with a groin injury for the second straight game, and Nick Sherod, who was lost for the year when he tore his ACL during Sunday’s loss to Hampton.
Richmond returns to action on Saturday when the Spiders host Wake Forest at the Robins Center. Tip-off is set for 7:30.
