Georgetown outlasts short-handed Richmond

Chris Mooney’s club would stay close early in the second half, and Andre Gustavson’s triple with 14:17 remaining in the game tied things up at 54, but a Georgetown surge allowed the Hoyas to open up the lead back to ten points three minutes after Richmond’s tying bucket. The Spiders would chip away, eventually trimming the lead down to five points with 34 seconds to play, but it was too little too late.