Reports: Former Trump attorney Cohen to plead guilty to lying to Congress in Russia probe

NEW YORK (RNN/AP) - Michael Cohen, the former attorney and “fixer” for President Donald Trump, is pleading guilty Thursday to misleading members of Congress about details in the investigation of Russian interference in the election.
In a surprise appearance before a federal judge, Cohen said his guilty plea was related to false statements on a work he did to develop a Trump real estate project in Russia. One of the prosecutors working with Special Counsel Robert Mueller was present in the courtroom, and Cohen’s lawyer told the judge the plea deal involved cooperation with Mueller’s investigation.
Cohen remained silent in response to questions outside the courtroom as he got into his car.
He was interviewed in 2017 by the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Court documents Thursday said he told the committee proceedings on a Trump project in Russia ended in January 2016, but talks on the deal lasted until well into the summer, when Trump was the presumptive Republican nominee.
Cohen was Trump’s personal lawyer for more than a decade, a key power player in the Trump Organization and a fixture in his political life, but the two had a falling out in 2018.
In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight federal charges and said Trump directed him to arrange payments before the 2016 election to buy the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model who had alleged they had affairs with Trump. Trump’s former lawyer then said in September, via his own attorney, that he was providing critical information to Mueller’s probe without a cooperation agreement.
