Community meetings planned for Q & A on Coliseum project

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Several events are scheduled to allow the community to ask questions about the Richmond Coliseum replacement project.
Plans for the new Navy Hill project, which calls for a 17,500-seat arena, hotel and conference center, 2,500 housing units and new retail shops and restaurants, can be seen online.
A full list of community meetings can be found online.
Upcoming events include:
- Dec. 1 – Richmond Public Library, Hull Street, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Dec. 2 – Richmond Public Library, Broad Rock, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Dec. 8 – Richmond Public Library, Ginter Park, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 15 – Richmond Public Library, East End, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
