Christmas Town in running to be top holiday theme park

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Are you a fan of Busch Gardens’ Christmas Town? Now is the time to show your support.
USA Today is sponsoring a 10 Best vote on the top them park holiday events. Christmas Town is currently sixth.
Votes can be cast at the 10 Best website until noon Dec. 10.
There are 20 theme parks in the competition.
The current top three vote getters are An Old Time Christmas at Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO, Smoky Mountain Christmas at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN, and WinterFest at Kings Island in Mason, OH.
